bjp counter attack on arvind kejriwal over his 100 sisodias statement bjp aap ki jung prt | BJP vs AAP: BJP furious over Kejriwal’s statement that ‘100 Sisodias’

CM Bhagwant Mann also participated in the rallyAam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also participated in Delhi’s Ramlila rally. Along with him, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also participated in the rally. In the rally, the Delhi CM said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government does not have faith in the Constitution. He also attacked PM Modi and said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that he does not accept the decision of the Supreme Court, it is Hitler Shahi. CM Kejriwal said that this black ordinance of Modi ji says that he does not accept democracy. Now there will be tyrannical rule in Delhi. Now not the people of Delhi, but the Lieutenant Governor is supreme.

