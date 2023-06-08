BJP engaged in Mission 2024, 70 senior workers honored, former MP Ravindra Kumar Pandey made this appeal

Tundi (Dhanbad), Chandrashekhar Singh. Senior BJP workers were honored in Tundi, Dhanbad for Mission 2024. On the occasion of completion of 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, a one-day conference of senior workers of Tundi assembly level BJP was organized at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium of Tundi block on Thursday. Before this, floral tributes were offered to the statue of Pandit Deendayal. Former MP Ravindra Kumar Pandey told BJP workers that your role is inspirational and important for the party. The party has reached from 2 to 300 on your own strength. The party has set a target of crossing 400 in 2024. Will cross this too on your own strength.

70 senior workers were honored

Former MP Ravindra Kumar Pandey said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has given instructions to run a public relations campaign in every house from June 20 to 30. This program has to be made successful at all costs. He told the workers to target their respective panchayats and booths. Opposition parties are gathering. There is preparation for one to one fight. That’s why the workers have to be alert and attentive as well. He said that the elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha may be held simultaneously. That’s why you have to have a strong preparation. During the program, 70 senior workers of 5 circles were honored by giving them clothes.

The program was presided over by BJP District President Rural Gyan Ranjan Sinha and Tundi Mandal President Awadh Kishore Chaudhary conducted it. Tundi Assembly candidate Vikram Pandey, program officers Sanjeev Mishra, Dinesh Sao, Ramnarayan Bhagat, Girijashankar Upadhyay, Vikas Choubey, Ashutosh Pal from Topchachi Mandal, Dinesh Mandal from Gomo Mandal, Ranjit Singh from Rajganj Mandal, Basudev Kumhar from East Tundi were present on the occasion. Pappu Pandey, Jayaprakash Bhagat were present.

