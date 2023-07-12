BJP engaged in preparations for 2024, meeting of ‘Lok Sabha Migration Scheme’ called before the coming elections

BJP has called a meeting of the Lok Sabha migration plan today at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, which will be chaired by party president JP Nadda. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the elections of some states and their preparations will be discussed in the meeting.

BJP introduced the Lok Sabha migration plan 2022

Let us tell you that last year, the BJP had introduced the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana 2022, in which a strategy was made with a special focus on those Lok Sabha seats on which the BJP was second or third in the 2019 general elections or won by a very small margin.

What is Lok Sabha Migration Scheme?

Each of the selected parliamentary constituencies under the scheme will be part of a cluster, for which a minister or senior party leader will be appointed as in-charge. Its purpose is to strengthen the organization and motivate party workers for various situations related to election strategy. From influencing the local people through booth level activities to working on social media including WhatsApp groups. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP contested 436 seats, out of which it won 303.

144 constituencies selected by the party in the initial phase of migration plan

In such a situation, in the 144 constituencies selected by the party in the initial phase of the migration plan, those seats where the party was defeated were included. These included those seats where the BJP just somehow won by a small margin. After getting positive results and feedback from the initial phase of the migration scheme, the BJP leadership has now increased the number of such seats to 160. Senior leaders handling the program said that soon this number will exceed 200. According to BJP sources, the party has already appointed one Swayamsevak for a short period and one full-time Swayamsevak ie Vistarak in 160 parliamentary constituencies, who along with the district party presidents will be stationed there till the elections are over. Each of them will work as a coordinator to oversee the party’s election campaign up to the booth level in their respective constituencies.

