BJP furious over removal of anti-conversion law in Karnataka, told Congress new Muslim League

of Karnataka Siddaramaiah Taking a big decision, the government has repealed the anti-conversion law from the state. This law was brought by the previous BJP government. Here the BJP has given its strong reaction to the repeal of the law.

BJP told Congress, new Muslim League

Enraged by the repeal of the anti-conversion law, the BJP has reacted strongly and termed the Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress as the new Muslim League. Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister BR Patil asked on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi, is this a shop of love? He said that the anti-Hindu agenda of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come to the fore. He said, do you want Hindus to be annihilated? The conversion mafia has influenced Siddaramaiah and his cabinet to withdraw the anti-conversion law introduced by the BJP.

Congress will go to any extent to harm Hindus

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said that Karnataka In 2007, the conversion mafia has ensured that the anti-conversion law brought by the BJP government is repealed by the anti-Hindu Congress. Ravi alleged, Congress is the new Muslim League and it will go to any extent to harm Hindus.

Anti-conversion law was implemented in 2022

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said after the cabinet meeting, the cabinet discussed the anti-conversion bill. We have approved the bill in 2022 to undo the changes made by the then (BJP) government. It will be introduced in the session starting July 3. The ‘Karnataka Protection of the Right to Freedom of Religion Act (Anti-Conversion Act)’ came into force in 2022 amid opposition from the Congress. The present Act has provision for protection of right to freedom of religion as well as prohibition of conversion by force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or fraud.