BJP gears up for Chhattisgarh assembly elections, constitutes 31-member committee for manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chhattisgarh I have geared up for the assembly elections to be held later this year. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda have also visited the election state several times. The BJP has also constituted a committee to draft the manifesto.

31-member committee will prepare BJP’s manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparations for a thumping victory in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The party constituted a committee to draft the manifesto. A total of 31 people have been included in this committee.

Lok Sabha member Vijay Baghel will head the committee.

The committee constituted by BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit chief Arun Sau will be headed by Lok Sabha member Vijay Baghel and will have MLA Shivratan Sharma, former MP Ramvichar Netam and former minister Amar Agarwal as co-convenors. Along with this, MLAs Krishnamurthy Bandhi and Ranjana Sahu, former ministers Lata Usendi, Chandrashekhar Sahu and Mahesh Gagda and IAS-turned-politician OP Chowdhary are among the remaining 27 members. Coming from the Kurmi community, one of the Other Backward Class (OBC) groups in the state, Baghel represents the Durg parliamentary seat.

BJP got a crushing defeat in the 2018 elections

It is known that the BJP was in power in Chhattisgarh for 15 years before losing power to the Congress in 2018. Between 2003 and 2018, the BJP was in power in Chhattisgarh during Raman Singh’s chief ministership. Significantly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting with state BJP leaders on July 5, after which important developments related to election preparations are being seen in the party.