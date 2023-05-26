‘BJP has accepted defeat, now the time has come to hand over power’, the war of words between the opposition and the opposition intensified

The war of words between the parties and the opposition has intensified regarding the transfer of Sengol to the new Parliament House. While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Said in the midst of the Sengol controversy, there will be a change of power in the Lok Sabha elections next year. He tweeted that Sengol is a symbol of transfer of power (from one hand to another)… BJP seems to have accepted that the time has come to hand over power. Taking a jibe at the Sengol issue, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that there would be a change of power in the Lok Sabha elections next year. Akhilesh has considered Sengol to be a symbol of change of power.

Jairam Ramesh disclosed about Sengol

While Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, is it any wonder that the new Parliament is being sanctified by the false narratives of WhatsApp University? With maximum claims, minimum evidence, the hypocrites of BJP/RSS have been exposed once again. He said that the scepter is now being used by the PM and his drummers for their political gains in Tamil Nadu. This is the specialty of this brigade which obfuscates facts to suit their perverse purposes. The real question is why is President Draupadi Murmu not being allowed to inaugurate the new Parliament?

Amit Shah’s counterattack

While attacking the opposition, Amit Shah said, why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a sacred Shaivite monastery in Tamil Nadu as a symbol of India’s independence, but it was sent to a museum as a ‘walking stick’.

Congress is telling history a liar – Amit Shah

He said, now the Congress has committed another shameful insult. Thiruvaduthurai Aadheenam, a holy Shaivite monastery, himself spoke about the importance of Sengol at the time of India’s independence. Congress is telling the history of Adhinam a liar! Congress needs to consider its behaviour.

What is sengol?

First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru received ‘Sengol’ as a symbol of transfer of power from the British. Sengol i.e. the scepter, a unique incident took place on 14 August 1947. After 75 years, today most of the citizens of the country are not aware of this. Sengol played an important role in our history. This Sengol became a symbol of the transfer of power. When PM Modi got information about this, a thorough investigation was done. Then it was decided that it should be put before the country. For this, the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament House was chosen.

