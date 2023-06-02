‘BJP has captured all institutions’, Rahul Gandhi said at Stanford University

Rahul Gandhi on the second day of his US tour, at the famous Stanford University in America, Rahul Gandhi gave a detailed lecture on the role of India in the changing global scenario. Where he attacked BJP once again in his familiar style. Rahul Gandhi said that all the institutions in India are controlled by BJP, no institution is helping. At the same time, he said that he is probably the first person to get the maximum punishment for defamation. He said that the opposition is fighting in the country, we are fighting in a democratic way.

In America's famous Stanford University, Rahul Gandhi gave a detailed lecture on the role of India in the changing global scenario.

Rahul had targeted BJP in San Francisco as well

A day before this, Rahul Gandhi while addressing NRIs in San Francisco targeted BJP and PM Modi. He had said, ‘agencies are being misused in India’. Along with this, he said that a lot of efforts were made to stop his joint visit to India. While talking to the migrants, Rahul once again reiterated the message ‘I am opening a shop of love in the market of hatred’.

Modi ji can explain even to God – Rahul Gandhi

At the same time, in his address, Rahul taunted PM Modi and said, there are some people in India who think they know everything about everything. One of them is Modi ji. They think they know everything about everything. Modi ji can even explain to God what is going on in the universe? They can also explain science to a scientist and history to a historian. After these statements of Rahul, BJP strongly criticized him.