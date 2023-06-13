‘BJP has not spared even God’, Priyanka Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh surrounds Shivraj government over scams

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi reached Jabalpur on Monday. After this, he offered prayers to the Narmada river, which is considered the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi started her party’s campaign for the assembly elections to be held at the end of the year with a rally and said that there have been 225 scams in the last 220 months in Madhya Pradesh. He said that wrong is happening with MP for the last 18 years. The list of corruption and scams in Madhya Pradesh is very long.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that they (BJP) have no faith in you. Come here and make announcements, but do not fulfill them. There are big things, there are talks of double engine and triple engine. He used to say the same in Himachal and Karnataka. The public has shown them that stop this talk of double engine and start working, otherwise they will be fired.

4000 crore scam in distribution of compensation to farmers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said in Jabalpur that only 21 government jobs were given in Madhya Pradesh by the BJP government in the last three years. He said that there has been a scam of 4000 crores in distribution of compensation to the farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP government did not spare even God

On the damage of idols due to strong winds in Mahakal Lok, Priyanka Gandhi said that the BJP government has not spared even God. He said that he saw many governments of two engines, three engines, but the people of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka gave a befitting reply. If the government is formed in the state, we will implement old pension in MP.

Cut outs of Bajrangbali were installed

Jabalpur is considered the cultural capital of Madhya Pradesh. Cut outs of Bajrangbali were installed at many places in the city for Priyanka’s visit. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath, party general secretary in-charge of the state J.P. Priyanka Gandhi along with Aggarwal and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha performed puja on the banks of Narmada at Gwarighat. Local MLA Tarun Bhanot presented an idol of Lord Ganesha to Priyanka Gandhi. The leaders also took a pledge to keep the Narmada river clean.