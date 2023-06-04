BJP in-charge of UP in Aligarh said- India is the first country where 80 crore people are getting five kilos of food grains for free.

Aligarh. BJP in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and National Vice President Radha Mohan Singh has said that the country has become strong, self-respecting and economically prosperous during the tenure of Prime Minister Modi. Due to which the condition of the poor and the farmers has been strengthened from the infrastructure of the village. He said that the Modi government is now known all over the world for good governance and service, it is the first country where 80 crore people are getting 5 kg of food grains. More than 5 lakh families have got the benefit of Ayushman Yojana. He told that if we look at the development and heritage, then in this Modi rule from Char Dham to Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi are developing. He said that the work of strengthening the heritage has been done by the Modi government.

Has established the honor and respect of the country in the world and has strengthened the village, the poor and the farmer. Nine years tenure has been historic for service and good governance and poor welfare. The world is also accepting it. On the other hand, Balasore was seen to be saved on the question of the train accident. When the opposition demanded the resignation of the Railway Minister, he said that this issue is not ours. On the other hand, regarding the statement of Rahul Gandhi’s Muslim League in America, he said that Rahul Gandhi is doing his work. Our Prime Minister is working for the country.

Prime Minister has taken big and tough decisions

On completion of 9 years of Modi government in Radha Mohan Singh Raghunath Auditorium on Sunday, said that PM Modi has taken many tough and big decisions during this period. With such a decision, the country stunned the world. In which the first work is of surgical strike, then due to demonetisation, our credibility increased in the world. At the same time, GST was implemented under one country, one act tax. The Modi government abolished Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. There was a long dispute with Pakistan on this. Abolished the practice of triple talaq. The government saved from the corona epidemic. At the same time, India is presiding over the G-20, an organization of 20 powerful countries of the world. The G20 summit is to be held in India in December. The boss of 20 powerful countries like Russia, America, China, Britain has created a storm in the world. The successful organization of the G20 summit will be considered as the biggest success of the Modi government.

