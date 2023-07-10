‘BJP is unable to digest the power and support of Rahul Gandhi’, DK Shivakumar told the sentence a conspiracy

Former Congress president in Modi surname case Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has made a big attack on the BJP and the Narendra Modi government at the Center regarding the two-year sentence he got. He called the action against Rahul Gandhi a conspiracy of the BJP.

BJP wants to suppress Rahul Gandhi’s voice: Shivkumar

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, since Rahul Gandhi wanted to raise his voice for the country, he has been given unprecedented punishment by the court. This is a political conspiracy of BJP leaders, they (BJP) could not digest the strength and support of Rahul Gandhi. We won all the assembly constituencies in Karnataka where Rahul Gandhi walked during the Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Congress party stands with Rahul Gandhi

DK Shivakumar Said, all members of Congress party are with Rahul Gandhi and against his disqualification. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “We are organizing a silent protest to support him as he is raising his voice for the country.”

Congress will do silent satyagraha in every state on July 12

Accusing the BJP of playing cheap tricks to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, the Congress announced that its workers and leaders would observe a ‘silent satyagraha’ near Mahatma Gandhi statues in every state capital on July 12 in protest. do.

#WATCH , "Since Rahul Gandhi wanted to raise his voice for the nation, he has been given an unprecedented sentence by the judiciary. It is a political conspiracy by BJP leaders, they (BJP) could not digest the strength and support to Rahul Gandhi. We won all assembly segments in… pic.twitter.com/KMaSkXOer9

— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023



Cheap move by BJP to disqualify Rahul Gandhi from Parliament

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said Gandhi has been the strongest and most vocal opponent of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Venugopal said, after the highly successful ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi made a historic speech in the Lok Sabha, exposing the nexus between Prime Minister Modi and the Adani group. He alleged that as a result, the BJP played its dirty tricks to disqualify Gandhi from Parliament.

Gujarat sessions court sentences Rahul Gandhi to two years in Modi surname case

Significantly, the sessions court of Gujarat convicted Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname case and sentenced him to two years. After which Rahul Gandhi had to lose his membership of Parliament as well. Rahul Gandhi had filed a petition against the decision in the Gujarat High Court, but he was disappointed there too.