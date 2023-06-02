‘BJP itself believes that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest leader’, said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a tour of America these days. The statement given there by the Congress leader is being discussed in the country and there is continuous reaction on it. In this sequence, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the BJP itself believes that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest leader… He (Mohan Bhagwat) says that those who insult the country by going abroad are anti-national. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes abroad and says that it is a misfortune to be born in India, then did Mohan Bhagwat sleep in Kumbhakarni sleep?

Let us tell you that Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has targeted Rahul Gandhi without naming him. Bhagwat took a jibe at the Congress leader’s opposition to the Modi government abroad and said that such comments are being watched by the common people. Let us tell you that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently in America, where he spoke on India’s democracy in a program and said that the entire opposition is struggling there. In India, if any opposition tries to speak against the government, then its voice is suppressed.

Jinnah in the spirit of Congress and Rahul Gandhi

Here, on Rahul Gandhi’s statement regarding the Muslim League, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel has said that it is more dangerous to call the Muslim League secular… Rahul Gandhi is sowing the seeds of division by saying this. Jinnah lives in the heart of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. On the other hand, on Rahul Gandhi’s statement in America, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak said that it is very sad. The country will not accept such statements on foreign soil at all.

What did Sanjay Raut say

Reacting to the matter, Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut said that I agree with what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said. The entire opposition is united. We will defeat BJP in 2024, this is both our belief and self-confidence. Rahul Gandhi’s talk is very sensible, big leaders talk like this. We will go ahead holding each other’s hands. Let us tell you that Rahul Gandhi has said that Congress will surprise everyone in the next Lok Sabha elections. Along with the Congress, the opposition will also perform well in the elections.