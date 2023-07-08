BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari said President’s rule should be implemented in Bengal

Ever since the commencement of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, the stir has intensified in many parts of the state. BJP has targeted TMC over the violence happening during the Panchayat elections in Bengal. Leader of the Opposition Shubhendu Adhikari has raised questions on the role of Mamta Banerjee government. He said that there is collusion between the Trinamool goons and the police, that is why so many murders are taking place. Mamta Banerjee is responsible for the violence. He has demanded the Center to impose President’s rule in Bengal.

Shubhendu Adhikari’s new slogan Chalo Kalighat Chale

Shubhendu Adhikari has given a new slogan ‘Let’s go to Kalighat, open the bricks’ amidst the tension regarding voting in various parts. Shubhendu claims that there are two ways to restore peace in Bengal. People revolt or else President’s rule should be implemented in Bengal. During this, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that he knows that he will lose, that’s why he is talking like this. Shubhendu should talk to the dadas of Delhi about Manipur before demanding President’s rule in this state.

Panchayat elections: Bloody game of violence continues in Bengal, 14 killed, 8 injured so far

Shubhendu has been demanding central intervention in the state for a long time.

Shubhendu has been demanding central intervention in the state for a long time. Till now the central government has not taken any action on their demand. On Saturday, a message was also heard in Shubhendu’s voice for the central leadership of the party. He said that if action is not taken regarding Panchayat violence in Bengal, then I am ready to leave my post as well. Significantly, during the Panchayat elections, the news of the death of about 16 people is coming.

Bengal: BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari lashed out at State Election Commissioner and Mamta Banerjee, said this about the Governor west bengal political news