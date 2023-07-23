bjp leader who has gone blind in protest against nitish kumar said vijay chowdhary bihar is not like manipur incident asj | BJP leader who has gone blind in protest against Nitish Kumar, said Vijay Chowdhary

Patna. The achievements that Bihar gets due to the initiative of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP makes unrestrained blabber by calling it the achievement of the Center. BJP leaders have become blind in opposing Nitish Kumar. They are not even refraining from defaming the Bihar government. State Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary has done this attack on the Modi government at the Center and the leaders of Bihar BJP. He said on Sunday that it is surprising that Bihar has been at the top position in removing the poverty line in the whole country. He said that the BJP leaders are not feeling proud of this. He said that the report released by the Niti Aayog on the development of Bihar praises the work and achievements of the Bihar government. BJP leaders have a problem with Bihar. Does not leave any chance to defame Bihar. Bihar is moving towards development due to efficient financial management due to thinking of Nitish Kumar. Due to the efficient financial management of Nitish Kumar, poverty is going away from Bihar, this is only the result of Nitish Kumar’s thinking.

Which special scheme did BJP give to Bihar?

Finance Minister Vijay Chowdhary said that the BJP says that the work done to remove poverty in Bihar is the contribution of the Centre. Vijay Chowdhary asked what special scheme has been given by the BJP to Bihar, so that poverty can be removed. Bihar is at the forefront in eradicating poverty. Which center has given special contribution to Bihar? This should be told to the BJP. The schemes allocated by the center to Bihar were also done to other states, but have become blind in protest against Nitish Kumar. BJP leaders are also not refraining from defaming the Bihar government. Vijay Chowdhary said that it would be a matter of pride for Bihar that BJP leaders, being Biharis, should praise their state. But, due to the jealousy of the BJP leaders, they are not praising the Bihar government. Achievements should be praised for the honor of Bihar.