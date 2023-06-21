BJP leader will address public meeting in Jharkhand, Giridih tomorrow, preparations of party in final stage

BJP national president JP Nadda will come to Jharkhand on 22 June. He will address the public meeting in Giridih. He will go directly to Giridih from Ranchi. BJP has started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The contact campaign of the party is going on till 30th June. Meetings are being organized at the Lok Sabha level. Many national leaders have reached before Shri Nadda’s visit to Jharkhand.

Their programs have been held in different districts. The preparations of the party are in the final stage regarding the visit of the national president. Top leaders of the state are camping in Giridih. State in-charge Laxmikant Vajpayee has reached Jharkhand. On the other hand, top leaders including party’s Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi, State President Deepak Prakash are engaged in public relations campaign.

Development happened in every field during Modi’s reign



Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said that the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unmatched. India’s sting is ringing in the world during the reign of Shri Modi. He said these things while talking to the journalists at the Parliament House on Tuesday. In view of the arrival of BJP National President JP Nadda in Giridih on coming June 22, she has come on Giridih tour.

He said that the BJP workers have geared up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This time a resolution has been taken to achieve the target of crossing 400 seats. Targeting Hemant Soren, he said that the intention of the state government is not right. State government officials act arbitrarily. The business of sand and coal smuggling is going on under the patronage of the ruling party. On the occasion, program in-charge Biranchi Narayan said that JP Nadda will address the public meeting on June 22 at 10 am at Jhanda Maidan.