BJP made this special plan in Rajasthan to shake the Congress government

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Elections are going to be held in Rajasthan this year. Before this, the BJP is preparing a plan to oust the Congress from power. According to the information that is coming out, BJP has brought a slight change in its plan. BJP has included many things in its plan. After Rajendra Rathore took over as the Leader of the Opposition, the party has started working on several new issues. A message of solidarity is being sent from Rajasthan to Delhi and the BJP is firmly in the mood to challenge the Congress in the fray. Is.

BJP leader and former state president of Rajasthan Satish Poonia is seen active in the state. The work of taking BJP to booth-booth in the entire state is being done by them and preparations are on to take the party forward. Let us discuss here that in the last four years, while being the BJP President, Satish Poonia did many things to strengthen the party. He gave strength to strengthen the Panna Pramukh and the booth, which is likely to benefit the BJP.

If you remember, BJP had announced election in-charges in 4 states including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh a few days back. Prahlad Joshi was entrusted with the responsibility of Rajasthan by the Union Coal Minister. After this, in-charge Prahlad Joshi held a meeting, then he assigned the task of forming a team to the Panna Pramukhs, on which the work would be started. If you do not know about this team, then let us tell you further.

Know what is BJP’s team campaign?

Prahlad Joshi, who was made election in-charge by the BJP, has started activating the Rajasthan BJP. He has given a new task to the workers in his meeting. All the Panna Pramukhs in Rajasthan will now work to form a team of five people. By doing this, the BJP wants to connect directly with the voters. Workers and office bearers have been told to engage in this mission. It is also being seen as micro election management from micro. Taking forward the work of Satish Poonia, BJP is going to start this campaign under the supervision of CP Joshi. The party will soon do the work of fixing the responsibility of district-wise leaders for the campaign.

Know how the BJP will surround the Congress government

In this assembly elections of Rajasthan, BJP seems to be taking a different stand. The party wants to shake the power of the Congress by making crime, farmers and paper leak the main issue. Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore created a ruckus in the assembly on these issues. Recently, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia had put the Congress government in the dock on the loan waiver of farmers. He has also been seen gheraoing the Chief Minister’s residence on the paper leak issue.

PM Modi has started the attack on Congress

PM Modi, who reached Rajasthan in the first week of July, strongly attacked the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects in Bikaner, Rajasthan. During this, he fiercely targeted the Congress and the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan.

trend of rajasthan

Meanwhile, let us tell you that the crisis of Congress in Rajasthan seems to be averted. Congress is claiming to repeat the government in Rajasthan this time. The statements of many leaders of the party have been heard in this regard. However, seeing the trend of Rajasthan assembly elections, it does not seem so. The truth is that in Rajasthan the ruling party never regains power. The same has been seen in the last elections. In such a situation, the question arises whether the Congress will be able to form the government continuously again in the state?

Congress Crisis: Congress crisis resolved in Rajasthan! Party will enter the election field without CM face

Assembly Election Result 2018

If we look at the results of the last assembly elections, the Congress had defeated the BJP. The Congress has won 99 seats in this election, while the BJP had to satisfy itself with 73 seats. Apart from this, BSP won 6 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2, Bharatiya Tribal Party 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal one, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3 and Independent candidates won 13 seats.