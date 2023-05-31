BJP Mahasampark Abhiyan: BJP MPs, Ministers, MLAs will do door-to-door public relations in UP, toll free numbers released

Lucknow: In order to achieve Mission 80 in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP will conduct public relations campaign till the booth. This campaign will run from 21 to 30 June. BJP MPs, Ministers, MLAs, people’s representatives, workers will go door-to-door and contact. During this, the leaflet of the achievements of the government will also be sent to the people. Party workers will also make a missed-call on toll free number 9090902024 from the contacted person during contact.

BJP workers will contact different sections

State BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary said in a press conference organized at the headquarters on Wednesday that extensive public relations, beneficiary contact, contact with different sections of the society, contact with senior workers have to be made in UP in the mass-public relations campaign. Lok Sabha, Vidhansabha, Shakti Kendra and booth level programs will be organized in the campaign.

Programs will be held in all Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary told that the party will organize programs in all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies and 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. Programs will be organized under Maha Sampark Abhiyan in all 1918 mandals, 27,634 power centers, 1,74,359 booths of Uttar Pradesh BJP organization. At the organizational level, a campaign committee has been formed at the state, region, district and divisional level for organizing mass public relations programmes.

Senior leaders of the center and the state will be included

BJP state president said that under the campaign, 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state have been divided into 21 clusters. In each cluster, programs have been prepared by assigning responsibilities to the Central Minister, officials of the Central Organization, Ministers of the State Government and senior officials from the State. Senior leaders of the Center and the state will also participate in the campaign.

Public meetings will be held in all Lok Sabha constituencies

There will be participation of MPs and MLAs in all the programs under the Lok Sabha constituency. Public meetings will be organized in all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. In which the participation of MPs, MLAs and people’s representatives will be there. Guests from the center and the state will also participate in this program. Cluster in-charge ministers, central leaders, MPs and district in-charge ministers will hold a press conference on the achievements of the central government.

There will also be a conference of enlightened industrialists and traders.

There will be an enlightened conference in each Lok Sabha constituency. A conference of eminent businessmen/industrialists of all Lok Sabha constituencies will be organized. In the Lok Sabha, dialogue will be held with people playing an active and effective role on various platforms of social media. In each Lok Sabha constituency, 1000 distinguished families such as Padma Shri awardees, sportspersons, artists, industrialists, doctors, former judges, martyr family members and other famous families will be contacted.

There will be a discussion on the achievements of the central government in 09 years

The state president told that the office bearers with prior responsibility residing in all the assembly constituencies of each Lok Sabha constituency will hold a meeting with the workers and discuss the achievements of the central government during the 09 years. A joint convention of all the seven fronts will be organized in each assembly constituency of the Lok Sabha constituency. In which workers of Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, Scheduled Morcha, Minority Morcha, Scheduled Tribe Morcha, Backward Class Morcha will be included.

Programs will be held at all Shakti Kendras on Yoga Day

BJP Pradesh Choudhary said that the general public has benefited from various poor welfare works in our government. Beneficiary conferences will be organized in each such assembly constituency. In which the beneficiaries of the schemes of the Central and State Government will be invited. On June 21, Yoga Day program will be organized at all 27,634 Shakti Kendras in Uttar Pradesh.

Flowers will be offered at the booths on the sacrifice day of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

He told that on June 25, the death anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee will be celebrated by offering flowers at 1,74,359 booths. The Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat program will also be organized at each booth on the last Sunday of June. Under Mahasampark Abhiyan, 07 programs will be organized at Lok Sabha constituency level, 04 programs at Vidhansabha constituency level, 03 programs at booth level. In this, the workers of the party will do the work of taking the achievements of the central and state government to the people through various mediums.

