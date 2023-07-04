BJP may cut Varun Gandhi’s ticket in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, high command upset with anti-party statements

Lucknow: Is it all over in BJP for Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi who has been continuously defying his own party? The Pilibhit MP, who belongs to the Gandhi family, has himself indicated this by distancing himself from the BJP worker and the programme. The BJP party has internally made preparations to cut the ticket of its MP who is playing the role of opposition. The leader of a popular party is looking at an MLA as an alternative to Varun Gandhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Popular party MLAs can be an option

Highly placed sources in the BJP said that there are two-time MLAs from the OBC community. He has a good reputation within the party organization and the Yogi Adityanath government. In the 2012 assembly elections, he contested on a BSP ticket, but lost to the SP candidate by a small margin of around 4,000 votes.

The story of Saras and Arif is special! The happiness of these two friends on seeing each other is telling how pure and pure their love is. This beautiful creature is made to fly in the free sky, not to live in a cage. It needs its sky, its freedom and its Return the friend. pic.twitter.com/kwUCYn4q2Q

— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) April 12, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

BJP angry for not joining Maha Sampark Abhiyan

Recently this has been an important development which has further increased the distance between Varun Gandhi and BJP. The ‘Maha Sampark Abhiyan’ was organized on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. In this, all the MLAs and MPs had to spread the propaganda of the government in their area. Varun kept himself away from this program. After this, the displeasure of the BJP came to the fore. A senior BJP functionary in Pilibhit confirmed that the MP has stopped participating in party-related events from 2021. He is organizing his separate programs.

Entire police of Uttar Pradesh engaged in search of converts, DGP sent these instructions to all districts

Preparing aggressively for the Lok Sabha elections

BJP officials say that “we have been asked to increase the organizational work in the district. We are only waiting for the formal announcement of the party high command regarding the candidate for the 2024 National General Elections. However, Varun Gandhi is aggressively grooming his constituency amid speculations about his future political entry. On 29 June, Varun presided over a function to dedicate local civic projects funded by his Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Fund. He later tweeted a picture from the event with the caption: “With loved ones, with the resolve of victory, towards victory…”.

Voice of protest from agriculture law to Lakhimpur incident

Speaking in favor of the farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws, Varun emerged as a dissident leader. He posted a video clip from 1980 of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in which he can be heard warning the then Indira Gandhi government against oppressing farmers. Tweeted, “Wise words from a leader with a big heart…” In October 2021, he openly condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s convoy allegedly ran over protesting farmers , in which four people were killed. The BJP leadership dropped Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi from the 80-member National Executive. Maneka Gandhi is the MP from Sultanpur.