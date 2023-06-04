BJP MP Subrata Pathak furious over registration of FIR, accuses police, Akhilesh Yadav’s question heats up politics

kannauj: BJP from Kannauj in UP MP Subrata Pathak Politics has heated up after the FIR was registered against him. In the BJP government, where there are many discussions regarding the FIR on their own MP. At the same time, the Samajwadi Party has targeted it.

The war of words between party president Akhilesh Yadav and MP Subrat Pathak has happened several times in the past as well. This time Akhilesh Yadav has raised a question regarding the timing of the arrest of the MP after the case was registered against him. On the other hand, Subrata Pathak has also targeted Akhilesh Yadav and reminded him of the tenure of the SP government. Along with this, he has made many serious allegations against the police. Questions are also being raised about Subrata Pathak accusing the police in his own government.

In this case, FIR has been registered against 11 named and 42 unknown people including BJP MP Subrata Pathak. It is alleged that in protest against the arrest of the accused of kidnapping, BJP leader-workers attacked the Mandi police station of Kannauj. From creating ruckus to freeing the accused, the policemen were assaulted. Tore the uniform of the outpost incharge.

It is being told that Deepu Yadav of Kannauj had filed a case of kidnapping of younger brother Nilesh against Prabhakar, Sagar, Vishal and Abhishek Dubey of Kannauj in Auras police station of Unnao. Unnao police reached Kannauj in search of Nilesh and the kidnappers. From here, the team raided the local gym, taking Mandi Chowki in-charge Hakim Singh along with it. BJP worker Samudra Srivastava was also found along with Nilesh and the four named accused on the spot.

The police took everyone to Mandi Chowki. It is alleged that on getting information about this, MP Subrata Pathak reached the outpost with the crowd and started a ruckus. Mandi Chowki in-charge was abused and beaten up by pulling his collar. The mob thrashed other policemen and tore their uniforms.

Meanwhile, the Unnao police left with the accused, while BJP MP Subrata Pathak also went with the workers. In this case, a case has been registered in Kannauj Kotwali under Section 147, 148, 332, 353, 504, 506, 427, 225, Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at this and said that the policemen have registered an FIR against the BJP MP from Kannauj, Subrata Pathak. The public is asking when will he be arrested. To avoid these BJP men, is the police saving their lives by hiding behind bulldozers.

On the other hand, on this matter, Subrata Pathak said that the constable and the policemen were beating the sea by the BJP workers. When the female activist tried to stop, she was molested. Hakim Singh and Tarun threatened with revolvers. When the victim gave a complaint, instead of the police, an FIR was registered against the BJP people. He also accused Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh. Subrat Pathak said that the SP got him involved in the case.

He said that while Akhilesh Yadav should remember his time, how he used to do hooliganism. Also used to support the goons. There can be no bigger example than Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, so it is better if Akhilesh Yadav does not speak on this.

