BJP National President JP Nadda will come to Jharkhand on June 22, will address public meeting in Giridih

Giridih, Suraj Sinha: Central leaders have started gathering in Jharkhand for the BJP’s public relations campaign. In this episode, the party’s national president JP Nadda will come to Jharkhand on 22 June. Will address public meeting at Giridih’s Jhanda Maidan. In this regard, BJP state president Deepak Prakash said that it is the good fortune of the people of the state that the national president of the world’s largest party BJP gave his important time to Jharkhand.

Public meeting organized at Giridih’s Jhanda Maidan on June 22

Regarding JP Nadda’s arrival in Jharkhand, state president Deepak Prakash said that Mr. Nadda has an old relationship with the land of Jharkhand. Lakhs of people will come to listen to him at the public meeting organized at Jhanda Maidan in Giridih on 22nd June.

Meeting regarding the arrival of National President in Giridih

A meeting was held in Giridih Parishad on Wednesday regarding the arrival of the National President in Jharkhand. In this meeting there was a discussion about the preparation of the public meeting. Along with this, many guidelines were also given to make the public meeting successful. In this regard, MLA cum program in-charge Viranchi Narayan told that several aspects were discussed in the meeting regarding the preparations for the arrival of the National President in Giridih. The achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year tenure will be discussed by the National President through the public meeting. Along with this, the schemes of the Central Government will be informed. In this public meeting, the people and BJP workers of neighboring districts including Giridih Lok Sabha and Koderma Lok Sabha constituencies will participate. He himself will camp in Giridih from June 17 for complete preparation. Said that there will be a program of the National President at Jhanda Maidan at around 3 pm.

Central leaders gathering in Jharkhand

Tell that BJP’s mass contact campaign is going on in the entire state to make the work of nine years of Modi government accessible to the people. Many central leaders of the party are joining this campaign. Presently, on a three-day tour, apart from former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia, many leaders including Minister of State for Railways are on Jharkhand migration these days. Enthusing the party workers in various districts, they are insisting on spreading the information about the schemes of the Center to the masses.

His presence in the meeting

Legislative party leader and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Union Minister Annapurna Devi, State General Secretary and MP Aditya Sahu, State General Secretary Balmukund Sahay, Jamua MLA Kedar Hazra, former MLA Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi, Nagendra Mahato, Laxman Prasad Singh, former MP were present in this meeting. Ravindra Kumar Pandey, Amit Tiwari, Ashok Upadhyay, Prashant Jaiswal, Chunnukant, Prakash Seth, Dinesh Yadav, Suresh Saav, Subhashchandra Sinha, Vinay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Jalan, Sandeep Dangech etc. were present. District President Mahadev Dubey presided over the meeting.