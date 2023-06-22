BJP President JP Nadda went from Jharkhand to Odisha after lashing out at Hemant Soren government in Giridih

in Giridih district of Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party After addressing a gathering of BJP (BJP), the party’s National President Jagat Prakash Nadda (JP Nadda) left for Odisha on Thursday. On Friday, Mr. Nadda will hold a meeting with senior leaders of the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency at the BJP office in Jharsuguda, Odisha. Mr. Nadda also has a program to offer prayers at Maa Manikeshwari Temple in Bhawanipatna, Odisha. After this he will address a rally at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium. Will also meet some eminent personalities in Bhawanipatna as part of BJP’s public relations campaign.

JP Nadda lashed out at the Jharkhand government

Shri Nadda visited Jharkhand before leaving for Odisha. Hemant Soren Govt. But attacked fiercely. He appealed to the people of Giridih to once again form the government in the country under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Let the BJP win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, so that the development of the country and Jharkhand can speed up. The BJP national president had reached Giridih as part of a public relations campaign being run by the BJP to mark the completion of nine years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

BJP’s ‘contact support’ campaign

During his visit to Jharkhand, Mr. Nadda also met eminent people of the state under BJP’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign. He met sarod maestro Morji and Mukut Kedia ji at their residence in Giridih and honored them. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is on a two-day tour of Jharkhand and Odisha from 22 June. Shri Nadda is scheduled to participate in many public and organizational programs in these two states.

JP Nadda left for Jharsuguda

BJP President Nadda reached Ranchi on Thursday morning and left for Giridih from here. He addressed a huge rally at Giridih’s Jhanda Maidan. After participating in some other programs in Giridih, Mr. Nadda returned to Ranchi and from here left for Jharsuguda in Odisha. Will hold a meeting with senior leaders of Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency at the BJP office in Jharsuguda.

After the formation of Jharkhand, the functioning of the present government is the worst till now, JP Nadda said attack