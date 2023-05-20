BJP state president Deepak Prakash said in Dhanbad, the country prospered under the leadership of PM Modi

Dhanbad: BJP state president cum MP Deepak Prakash has said that a strong and prosperous India was built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many welfare schemes like Ayushman started. The State President said these things while addressing the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party Dhanbad Metropolitan District Working Committee on Saturday. District President Chandrashekhar Singh presided over the meeting at Vivah Bhawan located at Lubi Circular Road.

BJP state president Deepak Prakash said that along with India, other countries of the world are also benefiting from the programs made in the Modi government. On the one hand crores of people were benefited from the health related scheme Ayushman Bharat program, on the other hand the Corona vaccine where 215 crore vaccines were given in the country. At the same time, India gave vaccine to many countries at the international level. On completion of 9 years of Modi government, BJP will start public relations campaign from 30th May to 30th June. Workers from the national leadership to the booth level will be involved in this great public relations campaign. Lifelong cooperation fund program is going on by BJP. This program is done to strengthen the party and to expand it. The development of Jharkhand has stopped due to the anti-people and anti-development actions of the government. The people of Jharkhand are neither getting electricity nor water.

Dhanbad’s MP and former State President Pashupati Nath Singh said that during the great public relations campaign, we all should take the work of the Modi government to every section of the society with determination. The Maha Public Relations Campaign and Lifelong Cooperation Fund Program will prove to be a program to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party organization. Former state president Dr. Dineshanand Goswami said that the public relations campaign will be launched in all the Lok Sabha constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the campaign by addressing a general meeting.

Dhanbad’s MLA Raj Sinha said that the great public relations campaign and lifelong cooperation fund program will be successful in Dhanbad district metropolis. Whatever responsibility has been given to the workers here. They work wholeheartedly to make that program a success. Metropolitan President Chandrashekhar Singh said that a team has been prepared at the district and divisional level for the great public relations campaign. The meeting was conducted by General Secretary Shravan Rai and Nitin Bhatt and the vote of thanks was done by District Vice President Dhaneshwar Mahato.

Former MP Ravind Pandey, State Spokesperson Saroj Singh, District Council President Sharda Singh, State Working Committee members Ragini Singh, Satyendra Kumar, Priyanka Pal, Sanjeev Agarwal, Ramesh Rahi, Rajkumar Agarwal, Ajay Trivedi, Shriram Yadav, Mahavir Paswan, Sanjay were present in the meeting. Jha, Manas Prasun, Umesh Yadav, Mahendra Sharma, Mahesh Paswan, Kanhaiya Pandey, Kanchan Chaurasia, Rupesh Sinha, Milton Parthasarathy, Rama Sinha, Anil Sinha, Rita Prasad, Lalan Mishra, Rajkishore Jena, Akhilesh Singh, Yogendra Yadav, Babi Pandey, Many members including Kiran Singh, Sudha Mishra, Poonam Achintya, Rajkumar Mandal, Mausam Singh, Nirmal Pradhan, Abhimanyu, Abhishek Pandey, Sujit Singh, Bachchu Rai, Bharat Sharma, Shekhar Singh, Vikas Mishra, Rakesh Singh, Raja Ram Paswan, Prabhat Ranjan were in attendance.