BJP welcomes Gujarat High Court’s decision, targets Congress

New Delhi, 07 July (Hindustan Times). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the decision of the Gujarat High Court regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

At a press conference held here on Friday, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Gujarat High Court has rejected Rahul Gandhi’s request to stay his sentence in a defamation case over his 2019 Modi surname remark. The court says that this punishment is just and legal. Welcoming the court’s decision, he said that Rahul Gandhi had made a comment in the 2019 elections that why all thieves have Modi as their surname. Most of the backward and extremely backward people have Modi surname across the country and this was a grossly objectionable comment.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, he asked the question that why did Rahul Gandhi do so much horse offense? He asked in a questioning tone that why Congress cannot control Rahul Gandhi? Why can’t she train them to speak correctly? When given a chance to apologise, by the trial court in Surat, Rahul Gandhi thought it better to remark, ‘I am not Savarkar to apologise.’ This really shows how much hatred Rahul has towards a great patriot of the country.

It is notable that Rahul Gandhi had commented in the 2019 elections that why all thieves have Modi as their surname. On this, the lower court sentenced him to 2 years, against which he went to the sessions court. The sessions court granted him bail but did not stay the sentence. Against this, he went to the Gujarat High Court and his effort was to get his sentence stayed, but today the Gujarat High Court has rejected his request.