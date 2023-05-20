BJP will run a mass contact campaign till June 30, Samrat Chaudhary said – BJP’s double engine government is necessary in Bihar

BJP’s National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde said that on the completion of nine years of Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre, the BJP will launch a grand public relations campaign from May 30 to June 30. During this campaign, we will go among all the common people and tell the works of Modi government in detail to the people. We will also collect information about how much people have benefited from the development works. In the first State Working Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Samrat Chaudhary at the Kisan Palace located in the capital’s Rupaspur on Saturday, Mr. Tawde claimed that in 2024 the opposition would be completely cleared. Calling upon the people, he said that the party workers should engage with full promptness in making this campaign starting from May 30 successful. The program should be made successful at the booth level.

Be aware of trying to spread confusion on the issue of forward-backward: Samrat

Earlier, in the inaugural speech, State President Samrat Chaudhary advised the party officials and workers to be continuously vocal on these issues while besieging the state government on the issue of law and order and liquor ban. The state president said that the people who ruled Bihar for 30 years will again try to spread confusion on the issue of forward-backward and employment. There is a need to be alert about this. He said that the BJP, which has the maximum number of ministers in the cabinet, blindly supported just a press note on the issue of caste enumeration.

BJP’s double engine government is necessary in Bihar

Samrat said that if the Bihar government has to do all the work on the advice of Sushil Modi, then why doesn’t Nitish Kumar make him the Chief Minister? Chaudhary said that whenever the BJP came to power, only then the poor and backward people got reservation. In order to get ahead of neighboring UP in terms of development, double engine government of BJP is also necessary in Bihar.

Atmosphere of fear in Bihar

Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the era of 90s has again started appearing in Bihar. The work of setting up a network of industries in Bihar, which started when Syed Shahnawaz Hussain was the Industries Minister, has started shrinking again. An atmosphere of fear has been created in Bihar. Now the expectation of the people is from the BJP workers, who will help in getting the people out of this environment. The role of all of us will be important in this.

