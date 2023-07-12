BJP’s assembly march in Patna will start from Gandhi Maidan today

Patna. The BJP will hold an assembly march on Thursday on the issue of teacher recruitment, corruption and deteriorating law and order in Bihar. This march will start from the historic Gandhi Maidan and reach the assembly premises. Thousands-lakhs of workers including BJP MLAs, MLCs, office bearers will also participate in the march.

Answer will be sought on the promise of giving jobs to 10 lakh people

BJP leaders have appealed to maximum number of workers to participate in the convened assembly march. Through this march, the answer will be sought from the government on the promise of giving jobs to 10 lakh people by the BJP. Before this, all the MLAs and MLCs of the party will go to the House and after participating in the proceedings, reach Gandhi Maidan and then join the march.

The issue of assembly march is clear: Samrat Chowdhary

BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary said on Wednesday that the issue of assembly march is clear. He said that today the government is forcing people who have been working as teachers for years to take the exam again. This information was given by him after holding a press conference at the BJP state office. He said that for the last three days the government is not responding in the assembly. On the contrary, the government is asking the employed teachers to take the exam. National Spokesperson and MLC Dr. Sanjay Mayukh, State General Secretary and MLC Devesh Kumar, MLA Dr. Sanjeev Chaurasia were present in the press conference.

