BJP’s counterattack after Congress’s 9 questions, know what Ravi Shankar Prasad said?

Narendra Modi On completion of 9 years of the government, the Congress has asked 9 questions to the Modi government, in response to which the BJP has launched a vigorous attack. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at the Congress and said, “Perhaps 9 questions have been asked by the Congress party on the completion of 9 years of the Narendra Modi government, but it is a big bundle of lies.” This is the culmination of Congress’s shamelessness.

Congress insulted Corona Warriors – Ravi Shankar

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, “You criticize, but in criticizing, don’t weaken the resolve within the country, this is a big insult… to those lakhs of service personnel, doctors, nurses, sweepers, ambulance drivers. Ka… who tried to save the country during the Covid period.

India is the 5th largest economy in the world – Ravi Shankar

Addressing a press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, ‘Today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. Defense exports worth Rs 16 thousand crore are being made today. India has become the second largest manufacturer in the world in mobile manufacturing. The figure of digital payment in India is 10 billion dollars. Be it Digital India, Digital Payments, GST, Mobile Manufacturing, Roads, Airport, Electricity, Farmers talk, National Highway talk, Startup India talk, today India is moving fast in every field of development. . If the Congress does not see all this, then what can anyone do.

Cut, commission, corruption and Congress, this is Congress – Ravi Shankar

At the same time, he said on the question of corruption of Congress, during whose reign such big scams like 2G scam, Commonwealth scam, Adarsh ​​scam, Bofors, space scam, helicopter scam… they have no right to accuse. He said, Congress has chosen 4C grading for itself – Cut, Commission, Corruption and Congress. This is Congress.

Be it Uri or Balakot… entered the house and killed – Ravi Shankar

In the context of China, Ravi Shankar Prasad said in response to the questions of the Congress, Congress is asking questions on national security, that too in the context of China…Listen, friends of Congress – the land of India has gone to the Congress government. Just gone. Today India has shown its credibility in Galvan and Doklam. This is the India led by Narendra Modi, which shut down 300 Chinese apps. Similarly, whether it is Uri or Balakot… entered the house and killed.

