‘BJP’s slogan Beti Darao-Brij Bhushan Bachao’, Congress’s attack on the issue of wrestlers

New Delhi : The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new slogan, following Delhi Police’s request to quash the sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against the current Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ‘Scare the daughter-save Brij Bhushan’.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said during a media interaction that on the complaint of the case under POCSO, the accused is immediately taken into custody, but Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, giving interviews in the media, tells the medal to be worth Rs 15 and shows strength in rallies. . The Delhi Police does not even interrogate him for 45 days and after the intervention of the Supreme Court, an FIR is registered.

How did the BJP know the date of filing the charge sheet?

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that how did the Sports Minister know that the chargesheet would be filed by the 15th? The charge sheet was prepared by the Delhi Police or it was prepared in the BJP office. He claimed that a minor girl files a complaint against a grown man like Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under POCSO and alleges sexual exploitation.

Against the girl from government to MP

After this, the entire system, police, government ministers and MPs together stand against that girl and protection is given to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He alleged that today the slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party is ‘Beti Darao-Brij Bhushan Bachao’.

Delhi Police files 1000-page charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, gets clean chit in POCSO Act

Police filed interim report in court

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a final report before the court, requesting it to quash the sexual harassment case lodged by a minor wrestler against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The police report claimed that no corroborating evidence was found for the allegations made by the minor. The court has listed the matter for hearing on July 4.