black magic in jharkhand in the name of black magic in sahibganj half a dozen tantric were taken hostage and beaten by villagers unk

Black Magic in Jharkhand: Superstition is still alive in Borio of Sahibganj district. A similar case has come to light from Sogle Tola of Manjvay village under Borio police station area. In the dark of night, half a dozen tantriks have been taken hostage by the villagers and thrashed fiercely overnight on the charge of witchcraft. According to the information received, Mohan Murmu, a resident of Sogle village, was walking outside his house after having dinner late on Tuesday night. In the same sequence, the elder Murmu of the same village called Mohan alias Talu Murmu and took him to the bari behind the house. Where Tala Kudi Murmu, Marangmay Murmu, Talu Tudu, Marangkudi Hansda, Ragat Baski were doing witchcraft from the east. As soon as Mohan alias Talu Murmu reached, they started doing tantra mantras to control Mohan alias Talu. After which Talu Murmu fainted.