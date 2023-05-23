Black outfit Mouni Roy slays in Cannes second appearance

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses of B-Town. She initially started with TV serials but later she made a big jump in Bollywood. Mouni Roy is often praised for her stunning looks, fashion choices and style. Currently Mouni Roy is in discussion about her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Mouni Roy shared several pictures of herself with her Instagram family from the Cannes Film Festival. After the yellow dress, a new look of the actress in black dress has come to the fore. This black gown caught everyone’s attention.

Many Bollywood celebrities have walked the red carpet of Cannes 2023. Amidst all this, Mouni Roy’s fans are very curious about the outfit of the actress. Roy left no stone unturned while choosing his outfit for Cannes 2023. She wore a stunning black strapless gown. This black strapless gown has been designed by designer Tariq Ediz while styled by custom designer Akshay Tyagi. Celebrity makeup artist George P Kriticos has done flawless makeup for Mouni Roy’s look.

Mouni Roy on her Cannes debut said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It is a great honor to represent Lenskart at Cannes and to be a part of this prestigious festival. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity ”

It is noteworthy that the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is being organized in Cannes (France). It started on 16th May and will end on 27th May. Many Indian celebrities like Manushi Chhillar, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Urvashi Rautela have all walked the red carpet so far.