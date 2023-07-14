Blame game on Delhi floods! The lieutenant governor gave this advice to the minister in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal

The country’s capital Delhi is in a bad condition due to water. Vehicular movement was affected on Friday due to submergence of busy ITO intersection and Rajghat in central Delhi. People were stuck in the jam for hours. Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to travel with caution in view of the flood-like situation prevailing in many parts of the city. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj inspected the damaged drain near the World Health Organization (WHO) building today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that water is coming at different places due to different reasons like here at ITO due to damaged drain, somewhere water has come due to Yamuna. Now relief will start coming. Slowly the water has started going down. Now the water level has come up to 208.38. On the water cut in Delhi, Kejriwal said that due to floods, Yamuna water has entered the pump room and machines. If we run the plant then current will come in them. Till the water level does not decrease and even after 24 hours after the water level decreases, we cannot run the machines as it will take time to dry the machines.

advice not to do the blame game

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena said that the way the work is being done here, we will be successful. The flow of Yamuna is very fast. It is necessary to stop him. This is not the time to blame or comment on anyone. Now we need to do teamwork. I can also say a lot but it is not needed now. In the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the media, Bhardwaj complained to the Lieutenant Governor about the officers, in response to which Saxena advised him to work with teamwork and not to play the blame game.

Meenakshi Lekhi targets you

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said that Delhi has voted for those people who are not ready to help Delhi today. Every time when there is a disaster, instead of working, they (AAP) say that it is the work of the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been done by the Lieutenant Governor, Haryana is releasing water, but they do not work. Punjab is lost in his statement… During the time of Corona, the center had given him oxygen but he did not have enough means to keep oxygen.

traffic police advice

Here, the traffic police informed on Twitter that due to waterlogging, the road from Geeta Colony to Shanti Van and vice versa was closed. The general public is requested to avoid going here and travel keeping this in mind. Movement of vehicles has also been restricted from Geeta Colony flyover towards Rajghat and ISBT, Kashmere Gate. Traffic police said that traffic on Vikas Marg towards ITO is affected due to flood water. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and take NH 24 via Akshardham-Nizamuddin-ITO.