Blast happened before CM Yogi’s helicopter landed, went to inspect embankment built on Ghaghra-Saryu

Lucknow. CM Yogi Adityanath has reached Gonda to inspect the flood. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath landed at the heli pad at Ellie Parsoli. After this, CM Yogi directly inspected Sakraur Bhikharipur Elgin Charsadi embankment on Ghaghra river. The CM expressed displeasure over the non-completion of the work on time. The administration remained completely lightheaded regarding the visit of CM Yogi. Meanwhile, before the CM’s helicopter could land, there was a fierce blast in the machine installed here. Due to which there was chaos on the spot. A youth was seriously injured in this accident. Which was hurriedly sent to the district hospital with the help of an ambulance. Where the young man is undergoing treatment. As soon as the blast happened, the security personnel present there suddenly ran.

CM expressed displeasure

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after landing on the heli pad located at Eli Parsoli, CM Yogi directly inspected the Sakraur Bhikharipur Elgin Charsadi embankment on the Ghaghra River. The CM expressed displeasure over the non-completion of the work on time. He reprimanded the officials and directed them to complete the construction work. During this, people’s representatives from across the district including Water Resources Irrigation Minister Swatantra Dev Singh were present with him. Talking to the media, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that here today, along with the Minister of Jal Shakti and the people’s representatives, along with the Elgin Charsadi embankment, other embankments on the Ghaghra Saryu river have been discussed. Because of which the people here had to face the flood disaster.

Rapidly increasing water level of Ghaghra and Saryu river

After inspection, a meeting has been held with public representatives and administration. He said that although the rainfall in the district is less than the average. But after heavy rains in some places of Uttarakhand and Nepal, the water level of Saryu Rapti and Ghaghra river has increased. Normally the water level in Ghaghra and Saryu river is 40 thousand cusecs. At present, two and a half lakh cusecs of water is discharged in these rivers. Right now it is likely to increase further. But the works that have been done to prevent floods from time to time. Today its results are coming in front of us. Extensive work has been done to prevent floods and loss of life.

Instructions for equal monitoring on the embankment

The Chief Minister said that timely repair and rescue measures have been taken by the Irrigation Department at Elgin Charsadi, Sakraur Bhikharipur, Paraspur Dhaurahara and Bhauriganj Ring Dam. He said that regular monitoring is being done on these embankments. But sometimes due to excessive rainfall, disaster occurs at such times. Which we do not anticipate. He said that in the month of October last year, we had to face disaster. Still we all are ready to fight against those circumstances.

28 flood posts prepared

Already 28 flood posts have been prepared. Along with the Department of Health and Disaster Relief, along with the boat in the potentially affected areas here, the administration has also completed other preparations. Last year also when 7.50 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged. Even then we have done the work of saving the embankment. In the coming times, we are fully alert about any possible danger.

