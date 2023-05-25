Blind man got Driving License in Bihar! Divyang is also taking pension amount, know the whole story

A strange story of forgery has come to the fore in Rampur village of Kesath block of Buxar district of Bihar. Why has anyone ever seen a blind person driving a four wheeler. More than that, can DTO give driving license to a blind person. In fact, the matter of taking pension of a disabled person by wrongly showing a vision defect has come to light in the village. Regarding this, Block Development Officer Mithilesh Bihari Verma reached the spot on Wednesday and investigated. The BDO told that Pramod Kumar Pandey, a resident of Rampur village, has been taking the benefit of the pension of the Divyang certificate for the past several years. The same driving license has been issued by the Transport Department in the name of Pramod Kumar Pandey. Wrongly misusing the amount of Divyang.

Accused is taking pension since 2013

On the basis of secret information, BDO went to Rampur and investigated. But did not meet Pramod Kumar Pandey. BDO told that on Friday again Pramod Kumar will go to Pandey’s house and investigate the matter. He told that appropriate action will be taken on those found correct. According to the villagers, the matter of forgery has come to light in a mutual dispute. It is being told that from the year 2013, Pramod Kumar Pandey had started taking pension on the basis of the certificate of not being able to see with the Divyang (sight defect). Then he also got a driving license made which is valid till 2023. In such a situation, a big question is arising that if Pramod is disabled then how was the license made, if the license was made then how did Pramod get the pension.

Cases of taking fake pension were found in many districts.

Let us tell you that in many districts, cases of fraudulently taking Divyang pension have come to the fore. In all these cases, action has been taken by the district administration after strict investigation. In the case, it is now being told that the BDO will go to Pramod Kumar Pandey’s house on May 26 to investigate the allegation. It is being told that the truth of the matter will come out only after the investigation.

