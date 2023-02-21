Blinken called Greece a hub for US military groups

Greece has become a major hub in the region for US military factions that are expanding. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated this at a meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, opening the fourth round of the Greek-American Strategic Dialogue at the Greek Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, February 21.

As the head of the State Department noted, the event reflects the cooperation between Washington and Athens over the past 20 years.

Blinken added that thanks to the expansion of this presence, the number of jobs for representatives of the two countries has also increased.

“$123 million was invested in the district [военной базы] ships [на острове Крит]. We also want to help NATO even more in continuing its efforts to counter the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

According to Greek public television ERTDendias said at the beginning of the meeting that the close cooperation between Greece and the United States has become even stronger against the backdrop of events in Ukraine.

The Secretary of State, in turn, noted the contribution of Greece to saving people after the devastating earthquake in Turkey, when the country sent firefighters, rescuers and doctors there.

The third round of the Greek-American Strategic Dialogue was held in October 2021 in Washington.

Last May, it was reported that the Greek Parliament voted to approve amendments to the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) between Greece and the United States, which allows for an increase in the American military presence in the region. In addition, by means of this document, the Greek Parliament agreed to transfer military bases on Greek territory to the US military for practically unlimited use.

Amendments to the agreement on mutual defense cooperation between Greece and the United States were signed 14 October 2021 by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The document provides for the transfer of four military bases to the United States in addition to the previously provided four bases, including the Yannuli military camp near the port of Alexandroupoli in the north of the country, the naval base in Crete, the Litochoro shooting range in the Pieria region and the Georgula camp near the airbase in Larisa.