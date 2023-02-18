The United States has no doubts that Ukraine will win, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on February 18, calling for “incredible caution” regarding ceasefire proposals.

“We have no doubts about the victory and success of Ukraine,” he stressed during a speech at the Munich Conference.

Blinken explained that the Ukrainian military is fighting “for their country, for their future, for their land.”

On February 17, retired U.S. Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter said Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky would face the same fate as Adolf Hitler – he would be defeated. According to Ritter, Ukrainian militant units are in a critical situation. At the same time, Russia is on the way to victory, he is sure.

The day before, American journalist Seymour Hersh said that the US opinion about Ukraine’s victory in the confrontation with Russia is suicidal. According to him, the States needed to come to an agreement with the Russian side on security issues. In addition, the observer assured that America is not interested in accepting Ukraine into NATO because of corruption.

Prior to that, on February 14, State Duma deputy Andrei Svintsov said that part of Western society understands the futility of supporting Ukraine.

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the eve expressed confidence in the country’s victory in the current confrontation.

The special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced last year on February 24, continues. This decision was made by Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

