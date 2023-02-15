Blinken to attend G7 ministerial meeting in Germany

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will attend the G7 Ministerial Meeting and the Munich Security Conference in Germany. This was announced on Wednesday, February 15, by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.

“On February 16, he (Blinken. – Ed.) will travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, where he will take part in a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings,” Donfried said.

The representative of the US Department of State added that at the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries, significant attention is likely to be paid to the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, Blinken’s aide declined to specify whether the chief of American diplomacy would meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department announced that Anthony Blinken would visit Germany, Turkey and Greece in the coming days. The diplomat will hold a number of meetings and take part in the Munich Security Conference. In Turkey, he will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and in Greece with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and representatives of the local opposition.

