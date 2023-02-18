Blinken warned China about the consequences if Russia helps in the NWO

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned Wang Yi, head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), about the consequences if China provides material assistance to Russia in a special military operation in Ukraine. About this February 18 informed state department.

“The Secretary of State warned of the consequences if China provides material assistance to Russia (in a special military operation in Ukraine. – Ed.) or support in a systemic circumvention of sanctions,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Anthony Blinken met with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference. In the conversation, the US Secretary of State stressed that Washington will not tolerate a violation of its sovereignty under any circumstances. During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed, as well as the Ukrainian conflict, the launch of a Chinese ballistic missile and the situation in Taiwan.

Also on February 18 at the Munich Conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock called on China to use its influence to achieve peace in the conflict in Ukraine.

In turn, Wang Yi said that Beijing would prepare a position paper on a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by the end of February.

On February 4, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that China intends to continue developing bilateral relations with Russia to achieve common regional and international goals.

The meeting was held from 2 to 3 February. Representatives of the two countries noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Party Xi Jinping managed to maintain Russian-Chinese relations at a high level “even in the new era.”

In turn, on February 2, the Russian Foreign Minister, during a meeting with Ma Zhaoxu, noted the high level of relations between China and Russia.

Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on January 20 that China would continue to work on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The country has always actively worked to advance peace talks, he said, and Beijing will continue to “play a constructive role in the peaceful resolution of the crisis” through its own means.

On November 2, El País wrote that Western countries have nothing to offer China to turn its back on Russia without harming its own “democratic values, interests, or security.” The authors pointed out that Beijing and Moscow have similar goals in the geopolitical arena and they are unanimous in the position that it is NATO that is the cause of all the problems.

Prior to this, on October 30, the Chinese leader said that relations between Russia and China demonstrate a high level of sustainable development. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, stressed that Russia is interested in strengthening relations with China in every possible way. In addition, he noted that countries share approaches to most pressing issues in the international arena.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.