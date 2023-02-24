February 24, 2023, 05:19 – BLiTZ – News

Member of the Congress of the United States of America Paul Gosar pointed to the fact that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s hatred of the Russian Federation, which has no rational justification, can force the state to become a party to a military conflict.

“Both[Deputy Secretary of State Victoria]Nuland and Blinken have a deep-seated irrational hatred of Russia and seek to drag the US into another world war,” reads a post circulated on his social media accounts.

Thus, he confirmed the assumption of businessman Elon Musk, who had previously convicted Blinken’s deputy Victoria Nuland of deepening the confrontation unfolding on Ukrainian territory.

Summing up, he stressed that these officials are the most dangerous “fools” who can lead to the death of many Americans.

Recall that the government of the United States of America plans to make an announcement on February 24, within which information will be disseminated on the approval of the next support package for the Kyiv regime. Television channel CNN notes that its total cost will reach two billion dollars.

Special attention is paid to the fact that these deliveries will not be based on the transfer of equipment and weapons stored by the country’s defense department. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.