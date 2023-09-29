In a recent turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the journalistic community, Blitz, a news outlet renowned for its investigative reporting, has found itself embroiled in a web of threats and allegations. The controversy erupted following a report by Blitz that aimed to unmask Chandan Nandy, a mysterious ghostwriter known for disseminating false propaganda against prominent figures in Bangladesh, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

Blitz’s groundbreaking report provided compelling evidence that could potentially identify Chandan Nandy, thereby exposing a network of individuals involved in the dissemination of false information. Among those implicated was Mehedi Hasan Palash, a confidante of BNP leader Tarique Rahman. The report was met with immediate backlash, culminating in a threat mail sent to Blitz in the early hours of the morning.

But the threats didn’t stop there. Shortly after the threat mail was sent, Mehedi Hasan Palash sent a text message to Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury via WhatsApp. Palash also took to Facebook to express his discontent, further escalating the situation. A careful analysis of these communications revealed a recurring theme: all three messages questioned the journalistic integrity of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

In response to these threats, Blitz initiated an internal investigation involving team members from Bangladesh, Singapore, the United States, India, and Dubai. Their findings were startling. The evidence pointed to Mehedi Hasan Palash, and possibly Qadaruddin Shishir, as the individuals behind the threat mail.

In a separate but related development, Blitz published another report that shed light on Qadaruddin Shishir, an AFP fact-checker. The report exposed Shishir as an anti-Semitic, Islamist, and anti-secularist activist, raising serious questions about his credibility and the organizations that employ him, including AFP and also Google.

Bangladesh is currently grappling with a surge in disinformation campaigns orchestrated by political and extremist groups, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. The activities of individuals like Shishir, Palash, and others now warrant stringent monitoring by law enforcement agencies.

While Blitz has drawn its conclusions based on limited resources, the final word rests with the law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh. As it stands, Mehadi Hasan Palash remains the prime suspect behind the threat mail sent to Blitz.