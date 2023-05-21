Blitz Hindi edition begins journey

As relationship between Bangladesh and India has already reached a newer height under the magnanimous leaderships of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Blitz has launched its Hindi edition with the aim of building a bridge of communications between the people of the two friendly neighbors. The Hindi edition of the newspaper is available here.

Blitz is an independent newspaper, established in 2003 for the purpose of presenting balanced coverage of events. Since inception, we have been vigorously confronting radical Islam, political Islam and militancy; denouncing antisemitism and Holocaust denial, and promoting interfaith harmony. It is an independent journal that has been publishing the truth under extreme adversities.

Blitz firmly believes it is the responsibility of the state not only to protect and defend the citizen but also to create the conditions – political, social, economic, and cultural, in which all citizens may achieve their highest potential as human beings. It is committed to the principle of individual freedom.

Our slogan is – Fears None But God, meaning, we have the audacity of publishing truth against lies and bias. For years, we have been upholding this principle despite multiple forms of challenges. In today’s world of insanity and biased journalism, Blitz possibly is the only newspaper that has been boldly confronting injustice, religious bigotry, radical Islam and political Islam. For this reason, it has emerged as the most influential newspaper enjoying credibility and acceptability amongst the policymakers in the world.

Because of our investigative reports, Islamist militancy groups such as Hizbut Tahrir, Hizbut Towhid, Khatmey Nabuwat Movement, etcetera were banned in Bangladesh and the West. Blitz has been the first newspaper to expose the notorious activities of Zakir Naik, a radical Islamic preacher, who has now been banned in a number of countries including Bangladesh, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. We also are against militancy outfits such as Al Qaeda, Islamic State, Boko Haram, Al Shabab etcetera.

The editor of this newspaper, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is a multi-award-winning anti-radical Islam and anti-militancy journalist with international acclaim. He received the ‘Freedom to Write’ award in 2005 from PEN USA; the American Jewish Committee’s prestigious ‘Moral Courage Award’ in 2006; ‘Monaco Media Award’ in 2009′; ‘Key to Englewood’ (NJ) in 2009 etcetera. He has been nominated several times for the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize, a competition organized annually by the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Cooperation and Development; as well as Reason Foundation’s Bastiat Prize. Shoaib Choudhury is a research scholar and a prominent counterterrorism specialist in the region. Mr. Choudhury has served as the Chief Correspondent of the Russian Itar-TASS news agency in Bangladesh for many years. He also has been writing for The Organiser (India’s oldest periodical), OpIndia, South Asia Journal, Muslim Mirror, Hindu Post, The Indepth News, Pressenza International Media Agency, Afternoon Voice, The Arutz Sheva, The Jerusalem Report, Israel Today, OZ Arab Media and other international newspapers.

Mr. Choudhury is regularly quoted by a large number of international media outlets. He also has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Sun, The Washington Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Jewish Week, The Haaretz, The Jerusalem Post, The Berliner Zeitung, The Outlook, The Business Standard, i24TV, VOA TV, France24 TV, Radio Moscow, The Huffington Post, The Australian, ABC Radio, Al Jazeera, Al Arabia TV, The Times of Bahrain and many other international news outlets in the world.

Blitz Hindi edition welcomed opinions and views

For its Hindi edition, Blitz welcomes opinion editorials and views of diversified topics from Hindi-speaking journalists and writers from India and the world. As India is heading towards the general election in 2024, we welcome opinion editorials and views on achievements of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and how India has been achieving tremendous socio-economic progress under the leadership of Mr. Modi.

At the same time, we welcome opinion editorials and views on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other anti-jihadist forces in India.