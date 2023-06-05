Block Panchayati Raj officials frozen for three years will be transferred in Bihar, the department asked for a list

The Panchayati Raj Department of Bihar has sought a list of Block Panchayati Raj officials who have been frozen at one place for three years or more. This list has to be sent before June 12. All such Block Panchayati Raj officials included in this list will be transferred from one place to another in June. Along with this, the department has also given the Block Panchayati Raj officials the option of selecting three districts of three divisions for posting.

Option to select district given for transfer

Block Panchayati Raj officials, who have been working at one place continuously for more than three years in the blocks of the state, have been given the option to select three divisions and one district each for their posting. On the basis of their choice, they will be transferred by the department to any one district in the three districts of the three divisions.

List to be given by e-mail by June 12

With regard to this transfer, the Panchayati Raj Department has asked all the District Magistrates and District Panchayati Raj Officers, through e-mail, the list of Block Panchayati Raj Officers working at one place for more than three years by June 12.

ED raids 24 locations of JDU MLC, RJD leaders and sand traders, many important documents seized

Format issued for sending the report

A format has also been issued by the Panchayati Raj Department, on the basis of which the report of the office bearers has to be sent. In this, the name of the Block Panchayati Raj Officer, district, block along with the division and district of their choice posting will have to be sent. The department will do their posting on the basis of this.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kM1Ausw75M0) t)bihar news hindi