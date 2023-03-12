Blogger Tony got colored heart tattoos on her face because she dreamed of becoming like a cupcake.

March 12 - BLiTZ. Blogger Toni got colored tattoos of hearts and stars on her face because she wanted to look like a cupcake. She spoke about this in her TikTok account, where she showed the result of the procedure.

In the published video, the influencer with the nickname tonipnw showed in the frame drawings of hearts and stars in purple and red hues, which were located on her cheeks and nose. She explained her patterns by the fact that she had long dreamed of becoming like a cupcake.

“This process takes about 30 minutes and is almost painless,” the girl shared in the video.

Subscribers left admiring comments under this publication, noting that they like her tattoos.

