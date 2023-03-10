March 10 - BLiTZ. A well-known blogger and traveler shared his feelings. Alexey Kutovoy travels abroad a lot, he has a lot of experience in communicating with different peoples and cultures. The blogger shared with readers who is the most insincere in communication. Reports "Lenta.ru".

According to Aleksey Kutovoy, travelers from the USA, Canada and Great Britain share the same culture. The culture of these countries erases the national identity. It is important to note that according to the traveler, heart-to-heart conversations are impossible with representatives of this culture.

Kutovoy is also sure that excessive tolerance has a great influence on this culture and people in particular. As a result, people are not honest even in their own thoughts, let alone actions. It is impossible for them to say it out loud.

