Blood bank of JLNMCH Bhagalpur: Brokers make donors by keeping the lives of the poor in their hands, this is how the whole racket works.

Bihar News: Blood brokers are active in Bhagalpur’s biggest hospital JLNMCH. Black exploits of touts are coming to the fore every day. For the third time in the last 15 days, people involved in blood touts have been caught. On Saturday, the hospital administration identified three youths who had come to the blood bank to sell blood and handed them over to the police. While seeing the opportunity, the main broker ran away. At the same time, even before this, brokers and those who donated blood wrongly by taking money have been caught.

Donor and broker brought fake reports

Three youths came to donate blood at Bhagalpur’s JLNMCH on Saturday. When he was returned after his hemoglobin was found to be low, he brought a fake report from outside and started proving himself fit. When their cleverness was caught, it was found that two of the three youths had donated blood earlier also by taking money. There was a deal to give 2500 rupees to each boy in exchange for one unit of blood. The police is looking for the main kingpin and other members involved in the blood business. The three boys were taken into custody while the pimp fled.

The nurse was threatened earlier

In this hospital located in Mayaganj, recently even a child had been stolen from the Gynae ward. Prabhat Khabar did a sting on drug dealers in the hospital campus. On the other hand, it is a matter of last days when the blood broker and donor who reached the blood bank had threatened to pick up the nurse posted here. When the atmosphere deteriorated, the broker ran away.

Used to take blood from the fake signature of the superintendent of the hospital

There was a big disclosure in September 2022 when the cleverness of taking blood from the blood bank with the fake signature of the superintendent of the hospital was caught. Blood bank personnel were also involved in this game. The Superintendent himself was shocked to see his fake signature.

Who do brokers target?

Actually, the number of blood takers is more in the blood bank. Some people are not able to bring a donor in this. The brokers target the family members of such patients and strike a deal. Brokers often bring those people as donors who are in financial crunch. Keeping the rules and health in check, they are made to donate blood at a cheap price. According to the deal, a very small part of the money received is given to the donor and the rest of the money is kept by the brokers.

