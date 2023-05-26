Blood clot in the brain of ‘AAP’ leader Satyendar Jain, know how is the condition of former Delhi minister now

Aam Aadmi Party Jailed AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain According to the latest information that is coming out regarding the health of the person, blood clot has frozen due to head injury. News agency ANI has reported quoting the sources of LNJP Hospital that due to head injury, there is blood clot in his brain. His treatment is going on in ICU. His condition is still stable. Further treatment is going on. The hospital has constituted a medical board of four doctors for his treatment.

Jain, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the ED in connection with the money laundering case in May last year, was admitted to the ICU of a Delhi government hospital a day earlier. Jain had collapsed in the toilet in Tihar Jail on Thursday due to dizziness, after which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had put the central government in the dock over his deteriorating health.

Satyendra Jain has trouble breathing

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was first admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital due to breathing problem and later he was taken to Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. AAP sources had said that Jain has been admitted to the ICU of LNJP Hospital and is “critically ill”.

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

Here, the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for six weeks to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in a money laundering case. A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha on Friday allowed Jain (58) to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice and asked him to produce the medical records by July 10. Along with this, the bench also directed Jain not to talk to the media during the period of interim bail.

Is Satyendar Jain’s condition serious? Admitted in ICU, AAP leader is on oxygen support, picture surfaced

Former minister weighs 35 kg

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said the former minister had lost 35 kgs in weight and was suffering from a spinal problem. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sought Jain’s medical examination by a panel of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. He said that if the need for treatment is mentioned in the medical report, then the investigating agency will not oppose it.