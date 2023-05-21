Blood of relationship for land in Bihar, the only son killed his father by walking with a brick

The only son killed his own father by hitting him with a brick for not selling the land at Chanpatia in Bihar’s West Champaran district. The incident is of Ghogha Mahchi ward Nau Kumhar Tola of Gopalpur police station area. On Saturday night, the father of the accused was sleeping alone in the hall adjacent to the house. Meanwhile, in the night itself, the son killed him by hitting his head with a brick and fled from the spot. Rama Pandit, 55, used to take care of his family by doing agriculture and labour.

Police detained the accused’s wife and father-in-law

After receiving the information of the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the body to the Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Along with this, the police is interrogating Tulsi Pandit, a resident of Bhangaha of Kumarbagh OP area, wife and father-in-law of Rajan Kumar, son of the deceased and accused of murder, in custody.

Accused son absconding after killing father sleeping in hallway

Rama Pandit’s wife Kalavati Devi has accused her only son Rajan Pandit and his father-in-law Tulsi Pandit of murdering him under a conspiracy. Kalavati told the police that her son Rajan was pressurizing his father to write and sell the land in his name, but he was not ready for it. On Saturday night everyone slept at home after having dinner. Rama Pandit went to sleep in the hall adjacent to the house. When his wife went to wake him up at 5:30 in the morning, she saw that he had been killed by hitting his head and face with a brick. Son Rajan Pandit is absconding from home after this incident.

Arvind Kejriwal got JDU’s support, Lalan Singh said – BJP wants to rule under any circumstances, situation like undeclared emergency

case investigation started

At the same time, the information of this murder spread very fast in the area and within no time a crowd of people gathered there. In relation to the case, Police Station President Rajroop Rai told that the father-in-law and wife of the accused have been taken into custody. The investigation of the matter has been started.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub_xTSerh04)