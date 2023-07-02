Blood stained dead body found on railway track in Gaya, BMP jawan had left home to go to Patna

Went. A blood-stained body was found on the railway track in Bihar’s Gaya on Sunday morning. The recovered body is being told that of BMP 5 jawan. Sensation spread in the area after the dead body was found. After getting the information about the dead body, a huge crowd of people gathered on the spot. The incident took place near Gangapur village of Gaya-Patna railway line. Police has recovered the dead body. The matter is under investigation.

Fear of falling from train

According to the information received in connection with the incident, the deceased BMP 5 jawan has been identified as Tipu Kumar Das, a resident of Hulasganj, Jehanabad. It is being told that BMP jawan Dipu Kumar Das had boarded the Singrauli-Patna Express train at Chakand station to go to Patna. It is suspected that the jawan has died after falling from the train.

Police engaged in investigation

After being informed about the incident by the local people, the railway police, who reached the spot, took the dead body of the jawan and sent it for postmortem. After the incident, there has been uproar among the relatives of the deceased. It is not clear whether the jawan died after falling from the train or due to some other reason. Police say that the investigation of the case is going on. Only after the post mortem report comes, something can be said in this matter.