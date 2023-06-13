Bloody Daddy: Because of this, Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy released on OTT, what will be its sequel? know here

Bloody Daddy: Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy is streaming for free on Jio Cinema. There is Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy who is seen doing tremendous action. This movie is very much liked by the audience. Although the film was released on OTT instead of being released in theatres. Ali Abbas talked about this. Along with this, the actor also told whether its sequel will be made or not.

Ali Abbas Zafar is happy with the success of Bloody Daddy

Ali Abbas Zafar is happy seeing the love Bloody Daddy is getting from people. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said that, when people see your content and say that it is a big screen experience, then it is a big compliment. But we were clear that the film deals with something that is very important to its story telling. It is a bit hard in terms of second action. There are guns, there is blood and the character is speaking a special language.

Because of this Bloody Daddy released on OTT

Ali Abbas Zafar further said, if we had made it for the big screen, we would have had to insert songs suddenly in the middle of the story. So it would have become corrupt. If there’s a sequel, we’ll see if we can make it to the theatres. On the matter of sequel, Ali said, Let’s see. It always depends on the character and the love the world gets. And it cannot be defined by love of one day. People will have to talk about it till six months or a year after its release.

Tamannaah Bhatia found love, confirmed the relationship with Vijay Verma, said – He is such a person whose…

story of the film

The story of the film is about Sumer (Shahid Kapoor), working in the Narcotics Department, who stops a major drug smuggling and seizes drugs worth 50 crores, but this brave officer is unlike the heroes of common Hindi films. He wants to take advantage of it. It is not easy because this drug belongs to the powerful businessman Sikandar (Ronit Roy), who wants to get these drugs back at any cost, for this he kidnaps Sumer’s son. Thereafter begins Sumer’s war to rescue her son, in which Sikandar, his brother and his accomplices along with corrupt officers (Zeeshan Qadri, Rajeev Khandelwal) and honest officers (Diana Penty) of the Narcotics Department are also on Sumer’s path. There is a snag. How does Sumer free his son from the clutches of the drug mafia? This is the story ahead.