Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Bloody Daddy is an average film made on a weak screenplay

Movie – Bloody Daddy

Producer- Jyoti Deshpande

Director – Ali Abbas Zafar

Starcast: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Zeeshan Quadri, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Sartaj Kakkar, Badshah and others

Rating – Two and a half

Platform – Jio Cinema

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s film Bloody Daddy, which released today, is being touted as the first action film in his three-decade-long career. His film is the Hindi remake of the 2011 French film Sleeping Nights. Significantly, Kamal Haasan had made its Tamil remake in 2015 itself. Well coming to the Hindi remake, there is no newness in the story, there is a tremendous lack of drama, however the treatment of the film, its action and the performances of the cast have certainly made this average film worth watching once.

same old story

The story of the film is about Sumer (Shahid Kapoor), working in the Narcotics Department, who stops a major drug smuggling and seizes drugs worth 50 crores, but this brave officer is unlike the heroes of common Hindi films. He wants to take advantage of it. It is not easy because this drug belongs to the powerful businessman Sikandar (Ronit Roy), who wants to get these drugs back at any cost, for this he kidnaps Sumer’s son. Thereafter begins Sumer’s war to rescue her son, in which Sikandar, his brother and his associates as well as corrupt officers (Zeeshan Qadri, Rajeev Khandelwal) and honest officers (Diana Penty) of the Narcotics Department are also on Sumer’s path. There is a snag. How does Sumer free his son from the clutches of the drug mafia? This is the story ahead.

Script Pros and Cons

There is nothing new in this original story of 2011. Its treatment is what keeps you hooked to this film. The film is the story of one night and it has been told in the style of pure action. Yes, an attempt has been made to present a little bit of humor in the film through dialogues in between, but in very few places the makers have been successful in this. In the film, an attempt has been made to define the action on screen in a different way through song music, although it has not proved to be a memorable experience on screen.

script errors

Talking about the flaws of the script, this film is the story of the relationship between father and son, but this relationship has not been established in the film with that strength, which was the most important need of the story. The equation of Diana Penty and Shahid Kapoor’s character has also remained incomplete. No work has been done on the back story of any character, due to which the characters seem a bit incomplete. Apart from this, the length of the film is also boring. A little work was needed on the editing of the film. In the first half, a little more time has been taken in the buildup of the characters and in the second half, the entire focus has been left only on the action.

Shahid Kapoor and Ronit Roy have been awesome

Talking about acting, Shahid Kapoor has left a mark in his action avatar. He can be called the native John Wick, in which Kabir Singh is also glimpsed. Ronit Roy has been tremendous. Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal are remembered despite the limited screen space. There was nothing special for Diana Penty to do in the film. Other characters including Zeeshan Qadri, Ankur Bhatia have also done justice to their respective roles.

see or not see

This film is being streamed for free on Jio Cinema, so this film can be seen once.