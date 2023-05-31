Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor charged a hefty amount for the film, viewers will be able to watch it for free after release, know how

Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor who was last seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur is now gearing up for his next film Bloody Daddy. The first teaser and trailer of the film has been released. Which the fans are liking a lot.

Sharing an update about Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he shot for the film in 36 days. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of an NCB officer who gets embroiled with drug lords and criminals when he receives a bag full of drugs, which the drug lords threaten to bring back.

Well, ever since the trailer of Bloody Daddy has been released, news is doing rounds about Shahid Kapoor that he has charged 40 crores as a piece. Although the actor had said that if it is true then give it so much.

Rohit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor played the role of drug dealers in the film. Apart from him, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty have also appeared in the trailer. It is said that Vivaan Bhathena, Zeeshan Quadri, Ankur Bhatia and others are part of the film.

According to information, Bloody Daddy is a remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night. It was remade in Tamil and Telugu with the titles Thunga Vanam and Cheekathi Rajyam starring Kamal Haasan.

Shahid Kapoor starrer action thriller film Bloody Daddy will be released on Jio Cinemas on 9th June. Both Shahid and Al Abbas Zafar said that the film is made for OTT.