-Advertisement-
International

bloody daddy starcast fees shahid kapoor charged a whopping amount for film ali abbas zafar says ye to bahut kam slt | Bloody Daddy Starcast Fees: Shahid Kapoor Charges Hefty Amount For Action Thriller! Ali Abbas Said

By Blitz India Media Desk
bloody daddy starcast fees shahid kapoor charged a whopping amount for film ali abbas zafar says ye to bahut kam slt | Bloody Daddy Starcast Fees: Shahid Kapoor Charges Hefty Amount For Action Thriller! Ali Abbas Said
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

Meanwhile, on the subject of Bloody Daddy, the trailer showcases Shahid Kapoor’s entry into the villain’s lair, his swag and intense action. The film stars Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor as antagonists, who are on a quest to retrieve their drug shipment. It also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy in key roles. Talking about his role, Shahid said, “Doing an out-and-out action film was something I wanted to do, but I waited for the right one to come my way. When this project came to me, I knew it was it! It is high octane and full of action.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved