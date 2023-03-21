March 21 - BLiTZ. The well-known entrepreneur Elon Musk does not fit into the modern politics of the globalist democrats, and by his actions undermines their intentions to completely control the media. Musk's business ties with China also do not suit the White House.

On Capitol Hill, they are concerned about the independent behavior of Elon Musk as head of Twitter and the expansion of Tesla in China, reports Bloomberg. The influence of the billionaire, who controls five companies such as transportation, aerospace, healthcare, telecommunications and social networks, intersecting with government interests, is causing great concern in the administration of US President Joe Biden.

In particular, his arrival on Twitter caused the most “heartburn”, as Musk refused any content censorship and supported Biden’s opponents. The White House is also worried about Tesla’s growing presence in China and Musk’s reliance on Middle Eastern funding, leaving him vulnerable to manipulation from abroad.

Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's readiness to support Chinese business in Russia March 21, 2023 at 17:56